Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 17,222 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

