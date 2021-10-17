Elgethun Capital Management Has $2.68 Million Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.24% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.