Elgethun Capital Management Has $528,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 67,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 28,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

