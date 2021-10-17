Ellaism (ELLA) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $28,866.81 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.86 or 0.06330895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00088515 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

