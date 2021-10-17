Elysian (ELY) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $291,579.23 and approximately $166,994.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00199096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

