Enecuum Hits Market Capitalization of $15.38 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a total market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $749,671.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00042601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00199416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00090923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About Enecuum

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,001,055 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

