Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth about $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $97.44 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

