Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Cowen increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

