Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of OM stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $779,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,763. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.