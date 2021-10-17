Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

