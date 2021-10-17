Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

NYSE:AEM opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

