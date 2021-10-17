Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $263.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

