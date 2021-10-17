Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UDR. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

UDR stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

