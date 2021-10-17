Equities Analysts Set Expectations for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE MKC opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.