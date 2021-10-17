Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Erasca alerts:

Shares of ERAS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 259,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,183. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.67. Erasca has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.