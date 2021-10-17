ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Update

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,656 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERYP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ERYTECH Pharma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of ERYP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,392. The company has a market cap of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

