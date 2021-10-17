ESBC Price Down 13.5% This Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $89,545.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 149.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,837,245 coins and its circulating supply is 30,557,911 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.