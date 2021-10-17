Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Essent Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

