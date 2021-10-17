EUNO (EUNO) Market Cap Reaches $11.67 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and $1,274.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.00505676 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,344,952,467 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.