Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce $94.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.10 million and the highest is $94.50 million. Everbridge reported sales of $71.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $363.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $452.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.53 million to $456.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 48.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 254,226 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Everbridge by 66.0% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $147.54. The stock had a trading volume of 255,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.