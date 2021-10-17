Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $136,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $134,184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.95 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

