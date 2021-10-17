Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “
Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $92,000.
Ferro Company Profile
Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.
