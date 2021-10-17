Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

