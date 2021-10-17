Financial Analysis: FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) versus Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FREYR Battery and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 93.72%. Ultralife has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.01%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Ultralife.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73%

Risk and Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.63 Ultralife $107.71 million 1.06 $5.23 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Summary

Ultralife beats FREYR Battery on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

