First Foundation Advisors Buys 1,268 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AbbVie by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 802,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 352,039 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 522,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

