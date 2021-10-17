First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 707,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 113,163 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 193,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BIT opened at $18.63 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

