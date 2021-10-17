First Foundation Advisors Sells 48,707 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,707 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 292,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

