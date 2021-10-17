First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

AG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

AG stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

