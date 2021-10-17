First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $21,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $210.40 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $122.73 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

