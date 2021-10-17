First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,554,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NFTY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. 135,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,679. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

