First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 322,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of FPF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
