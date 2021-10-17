First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 322,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of FPF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,071. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 331,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 129,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,308,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 484,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

