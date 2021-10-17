Fmr LLC Buys 64,295 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $140,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $217.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.54. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $218.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

