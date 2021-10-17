Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,687,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,591 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $144,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after buying an additional 829,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after buying an additional 379,467 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,548,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 199,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

