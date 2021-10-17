Fmr LLC Grows Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,003 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of ViewRay worth $152,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ViewRay by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ViewRay by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViewRay stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

