Fmr LLC Invests $138.75 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,943,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,750,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.93% of Marqeta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $9,875,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $25,260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $13,606,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $22.51 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

