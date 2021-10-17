Fmr LLC Sells 2,679,813 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,150,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679,813 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Guess? worth $135,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Guess? by 60.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 274,889 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Guess? by 21.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 121,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.25. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

