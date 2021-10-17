Fmr LLC Sells 838,423 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,139,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 838,423 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $155,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $192,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $15,174,190. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

