Formula Growth Ltd. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Barrett Business Services worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at $8,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BBSI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.76. 48,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,266. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $82.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $602.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBSI. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.