Formula Growth Ltd. Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Formula Growth Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial accounts for 1.5% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

VIRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 652,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,668. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

