Formula Growth Ltd. Has $976,000 Stock Position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) by 77.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,520. The firm has a market cap of $233.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNSE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884 over the last quarter.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

