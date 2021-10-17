Formula Growth Ltd. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,789 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.