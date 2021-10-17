Formula Growth Ltd. Sells 17,500 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $52,344,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,899. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

