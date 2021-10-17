Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Down 46.7% in September

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 642,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.75. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

