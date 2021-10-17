Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. 260,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,976. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

