Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 953,289 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 824.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953,289 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.96% of Stantec worth $47,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stantec by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 427,890 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STN opened at $49.25 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

