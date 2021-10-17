Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $43,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.11.

Chubb stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $116.82 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

