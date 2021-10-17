Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,005 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Wingstop worth $48,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 29.7% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,032,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.86, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

