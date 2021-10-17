Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 512,664 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,664 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $51,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.