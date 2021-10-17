Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRHLF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.36 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

