Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after acquiring an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

