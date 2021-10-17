FSA Wealth Management LLC Has $878,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FSA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 120.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 581.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,039. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $165.02 and a one year high of $234.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.92 and its 200-day moving average is $222.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

